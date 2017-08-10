Wait Staff Fired After Customers Take Picture Of Katy Perry And Robert Pattinson Eating Dinner

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson were getting real comfortable with one another while they dined inside a West Hollywood restaurant.

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson Cozy Up Fueling Dating Rumors https://t.co/tFJY3fSFXf — TMZ (@TMZ) August 6, 2017

Photos of the pair quickly surfaced on the internet, fueling rumors that they may have sparked a new relationship. Unfortunately, these photos may turn out to be more expensive than expected. Three servers from the Sunset Tower Hotel’s Tower Bar were relieved of their positions Monday, all because the photos leaked.

The employees aren’t even accused of snapping the pics themselves, but they were still let go for not preventing the customers who did. The restaurant has an incredibly strict no photos policy, since the establishment is frequented by celebrities.

Seems a little unfair, no?

Pattinson is engaged to FKA Twigs, as well, so the internet’s speculation the two were sharing a romantic night on the town is probably just that, speculation.

Via Teen Vogue