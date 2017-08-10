Wildlife Workers Free a Raccoon After Getting Its Head Stuck in a Peanut Butter Jar

Well here’s not something you see everyday. Wildlife workers Cathy St Pierre and Bobby Horvath were called to rescue a curious raccoon who somehow got its head stuck in a jar of peanut butter. The furry critter was just looking for a sweet treat!

When they arrived at the home, they found the raccoon hiding in some bushes. In the video you can see Bobby Horvath holding the animal down while Cathy poured cooking oil on the raccoon’s neck before the jar is twisted.

In a Newsweek report, Horvath said “Animals will do that. If they smell something appetizing they’ll put their heads in there to get the snack and won’t have the dexterity to get themselves out.”