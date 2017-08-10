Zedd Reveals The Bad Part About Dating Selena Gomez

The DJ and the pop star first fueled romance rumors in 2015. She is featured on his “I Want You to Know” single and music video. Selena, 25, said in a radio interview that June that she had had a “thing” with Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, and that it was “nice.”

In a cover story interview with Billboard, posted online Thursday, Zedd recalled the bad part about dating Selena.

“Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends’ phones. I was pissed. [Though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into,” he said. “She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life.”

Zedd did not reveal if he is currently dating anyone at the moment.

-source via eonline.com