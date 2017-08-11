Are You Brave Enough To Try Dallas’ New Elm Street Tattoo Vending Machine?

August 11, 2017 8:58 AM
Dallas, Deep Ellum, Elm Street Tattoo
Photo Credit: Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Up for a little tattoo Russian roulette?

Deep Ellum’s own Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas has just introduced a coin-operated vending machine that contains images of tattoos (check it out below).  You pay $100…turn the knob…and whatever the machine spits out, you get inked with what you get!

Luckily, you’re not taking too much of a chance on what image the machine gives to you: a shop employee (by the name of Boogie) says they’re standard tattoo designs like devil heads, snakes, etc.  No jokes here!

In this case, $100 is actually a pretty good deal: all of the tattoos contained in the vending machine normally range between $160-$250.  You can also take another spin for an additional $20 if you don’t like your original pick: and you’re not forced to get a tattoo…but you will be out the money because there are no refunds.

So far, no one has been brave enough to try it (yet!).

Will you?

Source: Dallas Observer

 

