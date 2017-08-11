Couple Busted For Having Sex At Wisconsin State Fair

Desiree Anderson and Robert Beasley decided to bump uglies at the Wisconsin State Fair in the stands of the coliseum, which is used for horse and dog shows.

The Smoking Gun the couple, who were previously married to one another, was caught on camera by fairgoers, and they were waving at the camera!

Anderson and Beasley face criminal charges. Beasley is out on bail, while Anderson remains in Milwaukee County jail.

spokesperson calls Anderson and Beasley’s incident “appalling” and “inexcusable”.

Click HERE to see the photo of the incident, and the couple’s mug shot.