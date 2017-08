The Ezekiel Elliott saga finally has some form of closure as the NFL suspended the Cowboys running back for six games on Friday, according to multiple reports.

.@EzekielElliott suspended 6 games. #Cowboys star plans appeal. Details at 11:26 Fish Report live from Oxnard on @1053thefan pic.twitter.com/DE5ndCb3Or — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) August 11, 2017

The NFL suspended Elliott for a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Elliott is expected to appeal the suspension. He has three days to appeal.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is expected to appeal 6-game suspension, per sources. Has three business days to file appeal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

More from CBS DFW right HERE.