Dallas Store Selling “Free Zeke” T-shirts In Wake Of Six-Game Suspension

A local t-shirt store is showing its support for suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Bullzerk created a “FREE ZEKE” t-shirt for sale on its website just hours after Elliott was suspended six gamesby the NFL for his alleged role in a domestic violence incident.

“Bullzerk does not condone his actions…but 6 games? Come onnnnnnnn,” the shirt’s description read.

The Dallas-based store is located on Greenville Avenue and also has a smaller store inside the Dallas Farmer’s Market.

Elliott’s reps said Friday afternoon they plan to appeal the suspension.

-source via fox4news.com