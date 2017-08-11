Judge Throws Out DJ’s Case Against Taylor Swift in Groping Trial

August 11, 2017 8:57 PM
U.S. District Judge William Martinez dismissed a lawsuit against pop superstar Taylor Swift filed by the former radio DJ whom she accused of groping her rear end during a 2013 meet-and-greet. Judge Martinez ruled that the DJ, David Mueller, and his attorney, had not provided enough evidence that Swift personally had set out to get him fired. The case is far from over. A jury will still consider one of David Mueller’s claims, involving tortious interference with contracts, against Andrea Swift, Swift’s mother and management, Bell. In addition to Mueller’s remaining claim, Swift’s counter-claim, accusing the ex-DJ of assault and battery, is scheduled to go forward Monday morning.

