Lionsgate Could Soon Revive The “Twilight” And “Hunger Games” Franchises

August 11, 2017 7:26 AM
It hasn’t even been five years since the Hunger Games and Twilight films released their final pictures in to theaters.  Already, however, the studio behind the two franchises, Lionsgate, is already planning about a possible revival of both.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said during a quarterly earnings call, “There are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories.”  The creators, of course, are referring to the original authors and masterminds of the books the movies are based on, Suzanne Collins (Hunger Games) and Stephenie Meyer (Twilight).  

The Hunger Games and Twilight franchises earned Lionsgate billions, with Twilight pulling in $3.3 billion worldwide.

