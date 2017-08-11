Man Rushes Stage During Britney Spears Concert; Terrifed Spears Asks “He’s Got A Gun?”

August 11, 2017 4:49 AM
(Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

Britney Spears recently returned to her Las Vegas Piece of Me residency after a brief summer hiatus.  You can probably expect a few hitches in the show, but neither the crowd, nor Spears, could have predicted this

Spears was nearing the end of her set when her performance was interrupted by a crazed fan who rushed the stage.  Spears initially had no idea anyone rushed the stage, and continued engaging and talking to the crowd as her backup dancers surrounded the man.

Security guards surrounded the man, although he proved difficult to subdue.  A few muscular members of Spears’ back up dancers proceeded to hold him down until more security could arrive.  Las Vegas police confirmed the culprit, 37-year-old Jesse Webb, was acting disorderly during the performance, and rushed the stage after being asked to leave by security.

(Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

Webb was arrested for trespassing after the incident.  Spears is scheduled to perform again Friday.

Via People

