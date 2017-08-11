Musician Creates Genius Hack To Prevent Default Song Playing Upon Plugging Phone Into Car USB

Whenever you plug in your phone or iPod to listen to music during a car ride, how fast are you to select a song before the default starts playing? If you’re too slow, whatever song is at the top of your list will stop playing. If this happens over and over again, it can drive you crazy.

Musician Samir Mezrahi is the mastermind behind an ingenious way to prevent the first song in your playlist from automatically playing upon plugging your device into your car’s USB port. He’s released a new track on iTunes, that is nothing but ten minutes of glorious silence. The name of the song is “A a a a a Very Good Song.” This automatically shoot to the very top of your playlist, and will automatically play when you get in your car, but will be totally silent as you browse for something you actually want to listen to.

hey I released a blank song that will play 1st so that *one* song won’t play every time u plug ur phone into ur car https://t.co/FL83YUOOcz — #1 samir (@samir) August 9, 2017

The song is available on iTunes for $.99, and believe it or not has cracked the Top 100 in iTunes’ charts, currently ranked 82nd.

Via Refinery 29