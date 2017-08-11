Nick Lachey Pokes Fun At Himself And Shares Awesome 98 Degrees Throwback Pic

Way back when…in the days of the ’90s, Nick Lachey was part of the boy band revolution as a member of the group 98 Degrees.  He’s transitioned to an acting career, and after some time away, toured and released a new album with the band that jump started his career.

Lachey had some fun at his own expense yesterday, and posted a picture featuring his former boy band self, bleached tips and all, right next to a picture of his current self, recreating the pose.  Even though he’s twenty years older, the pictures are almost identical.  He’s wearing the same clothes, and striking the same pose, although there is one HUGE difference.

He’s covered his 98 Degrees tattoo!

It’s 98 degrees outside, and always 98 Degrees in our hearts.

