Waxahachie’s Scarborough Renaissance Festival Act Performs On ‘The Gong Show’

If you’re a fan of The Gong Show revival, and enjoy visiting The Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie, chances are a recent performer probably looked pretty familiar.

Yes, Melissa Arleth and her Cirque Du Sewer act were on the latest episode of the ABC variety show. She didn’t bring her rat this time (more on that later), but she did have a tough time corralling her cat (just watch the video above). From what Melissa says, the feline got spooked by the band (I personally think Mike Myers’ prosthetic make-up freaked it out!).

Melissa been performing across the United States since about 2008, but we all know her and love her from her act at The Scarborough Renaissance Festival. She got The Gong Show gig after sending in a promo video. Luckily, she wasn’t “gonged”…and she’ll be back in a later episode (we’re not sure when) with her rats.

You can watch the “as planned and rehearsed” video below.

Source: Dallas Observer