Americans Are Drinking More, Cause Deaths, Study Says

According to TIME, Americans now are drinking a lot more, though the casualties are also on the rise. In 2014, more than 30,000 people have died of alcohol related deaths, includes alcohol poisoning. In 2014, it was a 9.6 of 100,000 people have died, which was a 37% increase since 2002. This doesn’t include drunk driving and homicides committed by the drunk person.

The death rate is so huge, that it has over passed the death toll of people who overdosed with painkillers and heroin COMBINED! So far, it has claimed of about 88,000 lives between 2006 and 2010.

Please drink responsibly and have fun!

-Marco A. Salinas