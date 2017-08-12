Disturbing New Trend: ‘The Hot Water Challenge’ Prank

It’s a new, cruel and truly disturbing stunt spurred through social media.

At a recent sleepover in The Bronx, New York, “friends” poured scalding hot water on 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt while she was sleeping: leaving her severely burned on her face, shoulders, back and chest. The 12-year-old girl who allegedly dumped the water on her has been arrested and charged with felony assault: and had apparently been bullying Jamoneisha. An adult was at the home when this happened.

Apparently, the prank is called “The Hot Water Challenge”, and it varies from people willingly consuming boiling water, to having scalding hot water dumped on someone. Last month, after being dared by her cousin, an 8-year-old girl in Florida was severely burned and killed after drinking boiling water through a straw. Allegedly, the two were watching “Hot Water Challenge” YouTube videos before the incident.

As for Jamoneisha, she’s recovering (and is in terrible pain)…but isn’t aware of the damage done to her (according to her uncle, they’re not letting her see her face).

Source: New York Post

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.