Hotel Employee Saw Usher and Accuser Hooking Up

A former employee at the Days Inn hotel says that she saw Usher and Quantasia Sharpton, possibly hooking up at the Days Inn where she worked.

According to TMZ, Sharpton and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, where in front of a news conference, where she says, she got picked by Usher from the crowd to meet backstage. One of Usher’s reps wrote down her phone number and moments later, she received a phone call from Usher where they both met at a Days Inn Hotel, just minutes away from the venue.

So, this is how everything went down… The concert was in Atlantic City, New Jersey and he performed on November 15, 2014. Sharpton was celebrating her 19th birthday, her birthday being weeks before the concert. The former employee mentioned that she saw Usher on November 16th, a little after midnight, where he and Sharpton met up at the lobby of the hotel and went to his room. She wanted to take a picture with Usher before he left, but once he left, he never returned.

Sources says that she did spend the night at the Days Inn Hotel and this is where she accused Usher that they had sex. Usher’s reps haven’t commented on this situation.

