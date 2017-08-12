‘Pink Slime Report’ Cost Disney Millions From Lawsuit

August 12, 2017 6:45 AM
Disney definitely took a huge hit on this one because of a news report from ABC News, mentioning about “pink slime” that was “found” in Beef Products Inc.

According to CBS News, BPI filed a lawsuit against ABC News because it “mislead” consumers about the false accusation of its meats. Once it aired, many grocery store chains opted out from buying meat, so BPI was losing billions. The company, who produces 70% of the country’s ground beef, wanted $1.9 billion in damages, but in June, Disney settled for $177 million, which is the largest amount in a corporate legal case in history.

This goes to show that news does effect people’s way of thinking.

 

-Marco A. Salinas

