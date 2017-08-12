Reese Witherspoon Gets Back Into Elle Woods’ Outfits From ‘Legally Blonde’: Just For Fun

Reese Witherspoon was feeling nostalgic the other day. She decided to slip back into (and show off) some of the outfits she wore in Legally Blonde (16 years ago!), and post pictures on social media (check them out below!).

As you’ll see below, she showcased everything from the off-the-shoulder top…to the bunny ears and body suit…to the pants and newsboy cap…to a variety of shoes and (fuzzy) slippers.

We especially enjoyed the response she had to a fan’s comment (you can see it below, too).

And just in case you’re not jealous of Reese…everything still fits!

Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed! https://t.co/UY7L0Aw2S8 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) August 10, 2017

reese witherspoon going through her wardrobe from legally blonde on snapchat makes me so happy omg pic.twitter.com/DatKRiUuL8 — alison (@MILANOHOE) August 8, 2017

Source: E! News

