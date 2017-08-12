Reese Witherspoon Gets Back Into Elle Woods’ Outfits From ‘Legally Blonde’: Just For Fun

August 12, 2017 1:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: E! News, Elle Woods, Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon
Photo Credit: Tracy Bennett/Getty Images/MGM Pictures

Reese Witherspoon was feeling nostalgic the other day.  She decided to slip back into (and show off) some of the outfits she wore in Legally Blonde (16 years ago!), and post pictures on social media (check them out below!).

As you’ll see below, she showcased everything from the off-the-shoulder top…to the bunny ears and body suit…to the pants and newsboy cap…to a variety of shoes and (fuzzy) slippers.

We especially enjoyed the response she had to a fan’s comment (you can see it below, too).

And just in case you’re not jealous of Reese…everything still fits!

Source: E! News

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from Mike Hatch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live