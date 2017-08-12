Texas: State With the Highest Maternal Mortality Deaths in the World

According to a news report by NBC News, Texas has the highest maternal mortality deaths not just only in the country, but in the world! This means, that Texas is losing new mothers in pregnancy-related deaths, which doesn’t include car accidents and non-pregnancy related cancers.

As of 2014, Texas has 35.8 per 100,000 births versus Japan had 5 per 100,000 versus Poland with 3 per 100,000. Health officials says they don’t know why Texas has the highest rate in the world.

A Texas lawmaker has created a bill where it extends funds to the Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Task Force, where it could be funded until 2026. So far, it has passed the House and will be reviewed during their special session, which ends August 18. If this doesn’t get signed, the funds could be cut off as early as 2019.

As Texas being the highest in maternal deaths, the United States as a whole has increased between 2000 through 2014, while other wealthy countries have decreased over the last 14 years.

Let's hope everything turns out for the better for all of our new mothers giving birth!

-Marco A. Salinas