Billboard in Fort Worth Warns Us of Tsunamis?

I thought the closest beach was 5 hours away?

A billboard along 121 heading north, has turned a few heads. FreeSTDcheck.org launched a new billboard warning Fort Worth citizens of a “Syphilis Tsunami” The AIDS Healthcare Foundation who runs the campaign, used Hokusai’s “ The Great Wave off Kangawa,” to make its point. According to the Star Telegram, the foundation hopes that billboard will encourage social media users to take pictures and selfies of the billboard using the hashtag #AHFbillboardselfie. The billboard is cool and hilarious to look at while driving. Maybe the “Syphilis Tornado” would be more fitting for the area?