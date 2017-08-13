[PHOTO] 13-Year-Old Boy Gets Bitten By Shark At A South Carolina Island

This definitely something that we don’t want to ever experience in our lifetime. According to the Fox News website, 13-year-old Linton Suttle was swimming at the beach when he said he felt a sharp pain on the foot.

“I thought maybe it was a seashell, but as I turned around to look I saw a shadow swim away and I knew I had just got bit by a shark,” he says. “My first thought was that I wanted to get my sister out of the water.”

The family received confirmation that the scratches the boy had was indeed a shark. The boy didn’t suffer any major injuries but he does have crutches on and doctors told him to stay out of the water for now.

Praying for a speedy recovery for the boy and hoping no one goes through this in their lifetime.

Check out the photo here.

-Marco A. Salinas