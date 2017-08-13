[PHOTO] The Weeknd and Selena Gomez’s Date Night At Local Comedy Club

August 13, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: California, Celebrity couple, celebrity relationship, Comedy Club, Couple, date, Date Night, Hollywood, Love, relationship, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

The power couple shared laughs and smiles during their date night at a West Hollywood comedy club!

According to People.com, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez spend their Friday night at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood, where the social media person took a snapshot at the couple and posted on their Instagram saying “Date Night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez”.

Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez

A post shared by Laugh Factory (@laughfactoryhw) on

Even comedian Tacarra who performed at the venue, posted a video with Selena Gomez!

Glad that the power couple had lots of fun on their date night! That’s relationship goals there!

 

-Marco A. Salinas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live