[Tweets] Ivanka Trump Blames ‘White Supremacists’, ‘Neo-Nazis’ For Violence

Charlottesville, Virginia has been on the headlines this weekend, because of protests of White Supremacy and Neo Nazis’ and it’s counterparts abruptly turned violent killing at least one person and leaving many injured.

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter calling out on the White Supremacy and Neo Nazis’, receiving lots of positive feedback since President Trump hasn’t mentioned it.

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

2:2 We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

Many Americans are waiting for those exact words by President Trump, but hasn’t called out on them and saying that “both sides” are the blame for the violence in Charlottesville.

Here is the press conference about what happened in Charlottesville

Many Republican and Democratic senators have urged the President to call out on the white supremacy, even Rep Senator Cory Gardner, mentioning to call “evil by its name”.

We pray for this nation and hoping we can live at peace, loving one another and not letting people divide us, especially from our political leaders! At least someone is calling them out.

-Marco A. Salinas