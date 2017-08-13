Usher Says ‘No To Hookup At Hotel’

August 13, 2017 1:32 PM
After the whole incident of the former employee mentioning about seeing Usher going up to the room with Quantasia Sharpton back in November 2014, he says he was focusing on his relationship with his now wife Grace Miguel.

According to TMZ, he says that he never hooked up with Sharpton at the Days Inn hotel. On that day of the concert, his reps says that his concert was running late that night and officials had to push the meet-and-greet after midnight, which is similar to the timeline where Sharpton accused Usher hooking up.

Since everything was out of schedule, once the show was over, his traveling schedule was tight, so there was no room for a “hookup” during that time.

 

-Marco A. Salinas

