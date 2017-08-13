[VIDEO] Tom Cruise Seen On ‘Mission Impossible 6’ Set, Gets Injured

Tom Cruise has been seen in London, performing various stunts for his upcoming movie Mission Impossible 6.

According to TMZ, they have obtained a video where we see Cruise trying to leap from one building to another, but I guess he was unsuccessful and we see him limping towards the safety crew.

He goes back to the starting point building and seen with the crew, limping away from the set.

To see the video, click here.

Let’s hope it’s nothing serious and pray for a speedy recovery!

-Marco A. Salinas