Anna Kendrick Says “Hell, Yeah” To Doing “Pitch Perfect 4”

Pitch Perfect 3 has not even hit theaters yet, but already we’re hearing rumblings of another adventure featuring the Barden Bellas.

Screenwriter Kay Cannon revealed back in April that the third installment in this a ca-adventure would be the last featuring the current Barden Bellas, and any further projects would feature a whole new cast. Star Anna Kendrick, however, refuted those statements, saying she, along with the other principal cast members would absolutely be down for more Pitch Perfect.

She told EW, “Hell, yeah! We’d do them forever.” Anna believes new director, Trish Sie, brings a new energy to the project, and is helping keep the series “fresh.” Of Trish, Anna said, “She has such positive energy. She’s this kind of crazy, lioness woman – a real force of nature.”

Pitch Perfect 3 is set to hit theaters nationwide December 22.

