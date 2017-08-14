HBO Hackers Leak Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hackers hit HBO again.

Last week, hackers released an episode of Game of Thrones. This week, hackers leaked several shows, including Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ballers, Insecure, and more. Apparently HBO did offer up $250,000 to put an end to the leaks, but that didn’t work.

HBO doesn’t plan on releasing a new statement every time information is leaked. And it looks like they aren’t interested in playing the ransom game either. HBO said…