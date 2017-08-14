Miley Cyrus Was A No Show At Last Night’s Teen Choice Awards

First the Biebs, and now Miley Cyrus. The singer was set to receive the night’s highest honor, “The Ultimate Choice Award,” but backed out from appearing at the very last-minute, due to a scheduling conflict.

And when we say last-minute, we mean the absolute last-minute. The Teen Choice Awards’ official Twitter account tweeted that Miley was supposedly in the arena, and was prepping for the night’s festivities.

.@MileyCyrus is in the HOUSE! We will see you at 8PM EST TONIGHT for #TeenChoice! pic.twitter.com/nDzscE5wj3 — Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) August 13, 2017

Rumor has it that Cyrus and actor Chris Pratt were set to host separation the event, and Pratt actually was absent the first thirty minutes of the show, before appearing to accept his award for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor. We think he has a better excuse though. It was his first public appearance since announcing his from his wife, Anna Farris.

Via Daily Mail