Selena Gomez Is Now A Handbag Designer For Coach

Selena Gomez may have her hands full with singing and acting, but she’s also currently the face of the iconic brand Coach. After wearing them to this year’s Met Gala and posing in her first campaign for the brand, Selena’s taking this relationship to the next level with handbags in her name. Meet one of them in a recent InStyle spread: the Selena Grace.
Though she’s only sharing images of the Selena Grace bag in red, it comes in two more colorways, White and Black Cherry. In fact, the bag is part of a larger Selena Gomez x Coach collection. As UK paper The Independent shared, it appears that along with the Selena Grace bag, the collection also includes a star charm, a wristlet, and a “Mini Skinny” wallet. As for Coach themselves? They’ve been posting photos and videos of Selena’s campaign for their bag, the Rogue:
Selena Gomez x Coach drops on September 1 in stores, but according to the Coach website, pre-orders start on Monday August 14, 2017.
-source via cosmopolitan.com