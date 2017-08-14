Selena Gomez Is Now A Handbag Designer For Coach

Selena Gomez may have her hands full with singing and acting, but she’s also currently the face of the iconic brand Coach. After wearing them to this year’s Met Gala and posing in her first campaign for the brand, Selena’s taking this relationship to the next level with handbags in her name. Meet one of them in a recent InStyle spread: the Selena Grace.

Also so stoked I got to show you a sneak peak at my @coach bag I designed A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

It’s been so much fun working with @Coach and @StuartVevers on designing my very own bag: the Selena Grace. Come see it and meet me at Coach House New York on Sept. 13! #CoachxSelena #CoachNY A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Though she’s only sharing images of the Selena Grace bag in red, it comes in two more colorways, White and Black Cherry. In fact, the bag is part of a larger Selena Gomez x Coach collection. As UK paper The Independent shared, it appears that along with the Selena Grace bag, the collection also includes a star charm, a wristlet, and a “Mini Skinny” wallet. As for Coach themselves? They’ve been posting photos and videos of Selena’s campaign for their bag, the Rogue:

A behind-the-scenes moment with @SelenaGomez during the #CoachFall2017 campaign shoot. #CoachxSelena #GoRogue #CoachNY A post shared by Coach (@coach) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

As Selena always says, "Love yourself first." We couldn't agree more. #CoachxSelena #GoRogue #CoachNY #CoachFall2017 A post shared by Coach (@coach) on Aug 13, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

Selena Gomez x Coach drops on September 1 in stores, but according to the Coach website, pre-orders start on Monday August 14, 2017.

-source via cosmopolitan.com