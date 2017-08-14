Showrunner Behind ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Shonda Rhimes, Moves from ABC to Netflix in Huge Production Deal

A huge deal was just made in the entertainment industry with one of ABC’s former prolific screenwriters. Shonda Rhimes — the hit maker behind ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and more — has moved from ABC Studios to Netflix in what appears to be a huge production deal.

The deal Rhimes has agreed to involves a multiple-year contract where the producer will create and produce new projects for the streaming giant. Rhimes’ producing partner Betsy Beers will also continue to head Shondaland in the move to Netflix. Rhimes is expected to score a percentage of the programming she creates for Netflix.

Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said in a statment, “Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television. Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. I’ve gotten the chance to know Shonda and she’s a true Netflixer at heart — she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience. We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix.”

Rhimes has been with ABC studios for fifteen years. The move comes as a blow to broadcast as we continue to see a rise in streaming services and a rise in popularity with hit shows such as Stranger Things and Orange is the New Black.

ABC is said to continue being the home of Rhimes’ shows Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder.