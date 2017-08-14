Sybil And Luckey Podcast: Episode 1- 08.14.17

Sybil Summers and Alex Luckey are part of Fast in the Morning on AMP 103.7. Sybil is a 14-year-old boy dressed as a 30-something woman. She loves dogs and reality TV. Luckey can count to 100 blindfolded and was TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year for 32 B.C.

This was our first podcast after getting off the air Monday morning. We had some leftover opinions on Miley Cyrus skipping out on the Teen Choice Awards, whether or not grown men should watch Disney movies, an 8-year-old who collected beer bottle caps, and a preview of tonight’s season premiere of Real Housewives of Dallas. We also talked about moobs.

Since this was our inaugural show, we have some room for improvement. A theme song. Signature bits. A name for the podcast, even. We’d love to hear your feedback. Want more of something? Have suggestions? Got an idea for a show name? Wanna see Luckey’s mooseknuckle? Let us know. We’re open to any and all comers. Giggity.

Sybil and Luckey are on Fast In The Morning 5:30-10am CT on AMP 103.7. You can reach Sybil on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Luckey on Twitter or Instagram.