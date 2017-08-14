Jury Rules in Taylor Swift’s Favor

The legal battle between Taylor Swift and former Denver country radio DJ David Mueller is over.

A jury ruled in Swift’s favor awarding her the symbolic $1 she was countersuing for, according to CNN.

In a statement Swift wrote:

I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.

I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.

The jury also found the singer’s mother, Andrea Swift, and manager Frank Bell not liable for tortious interference.