Cancelled Fight Leads Man To Purchase Million Dollar Lottery Ticket

August 15, 2017 4:51 AM
(Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Paul Kuharevicz realized every traveler’s worst nightmare, when his flight home was cancelled.

He was on his way back to Muskegon, Michigan when his flight out of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport was unexpectedly cancelled, so rather than wait for another flight, he rented a car and drove home.  When he arrived home, he realized he left his bike at work, so he drove to his office, but on the way there, happened to stop by a local Ladd’s convenience store, and pick up a lottery ticket.

The next day, he received a text from his son that a winning ticket had been sold at a Ladd’s.

Guess who bought it.

Kuharevicz plans to pay off his home, buy a new bike, invest, and pay off a promise he made to his wife a long time ago.  He said, “I’ve always told my wife if I win the Lottery then she can retire.  She’s been a teacher for 28 years, but next year will be her last year teaching.”

Via UPI

