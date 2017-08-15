Ed Sheeran’s Tour Rider Is So Perfectly Ed

Usually, whenever any artist hits the rode for a tour, they send each venue a “rider” which details the accommodations they’ll need at each and every stop. Some detail the technical specifications of any given show, and most are just a list of groceries each artist likes to have at the ready.

Sometimes they show the grandiose side of a performer, like Justin Bieber’s for example on a recent stop in India. He wanted three floors of a luxury hotel completely blocked off to use as his private villa, along with a private jet to travel around the country in.

See? Stuff like that.

Ed Sheeran did not ask for a private jet. In fact, Sheeran’s rider for the Glastonbury Festival could have been taken care of with a quick jaunt to a grocery store.

Ed’s rider includes:

-A bottle of Robinsons Squash (Robinsons is a brand of fruit drink)

-A six-pack of Coca-Cola

-A six-pack of Diet Coke

-A six-pack of Fanta Orange

-A six-pack of Sprite

-A jar of Manuka Honey

And that’s it! Grand total? About $87, with the most expensive item being the honey which was around $21.

Via NME