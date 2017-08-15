Four Arrested For “Game Of Thrones” Episode Leaks

August 15, 2017 6:40 AM
Filed Under: arrests, computer-related offences, criminal breach of trust, Game of Thrones, HBO, India, leak, Television
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Game of Thrones is the most pirated shows in television history.  Notable, the several episodes of the series’ penultimate season were released online before they began airing nationally.

Authorities have been cracking down on the leaks, however, as four individuals in India have been arrested for their roles in releasing an episode early online.  Three of the arrested are employed by India’s Prime Focus Technology, while the other is a former employee.

Recently, a group of hackers claimed to have stolen 1.5TB of data, which allegedly included episodes of multiple HBO series, including Game of Thrones; they subsequently leaked some of the data online.  These four men in India were reportedly not associated with the hackers group, but an incident where the most recent episode was leaked.

The four individuals are being charged with criminal breach of trust and computer related offences, and will be detained until at least August 21.

Via BBC

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live