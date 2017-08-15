Jerk Buys His Girlfriend Engagement Ring That Is Too Small To Get Her To Lose Weight

Yeah we can’t believe the headline either. Chloe Cooper’s proposal was hardly one for the ages.

Yahoo is reporting that her boyfriend asked for her hand in marriage with a ring that was intentionally too small.

When asked why he got a ring too small for her his response was terrible. He told Chloe that she could ,”wear it when you lose weight.” WHAT?!

Thankfully Chloe ended the relationship. “When he gave me the ring I couldn’t even get it over my knuckle,” she said.

Adding, “He knew my ring size, so when I questioned why he had brought me a ring that was too small he said, ‘You can wear it when you lose weight.’”

Chloe is now in engaged to be married to another man, and has lost 56 pounds since dropping her old boyfriend.

Good for you Chloe! You can read more HERE.