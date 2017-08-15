Kendall Jenner Continues To Cause Controversy As New Face Of Adidas Originals

August 15, 2017 4:22 AM
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

No matter what any member of the Kardashian or Jenner clan does nowadays, it seems they can not catch a break.  Case in point, Kendall Jenner.

She appeared in a pretty innocent ad for Adidas, and people cannot handle that a model, and not an athlete is the face of an athletic brand of clothing.

Venus reborn @KendallJenner for
#ORIGINALis

A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on

We’re on Kendall’s side here.  If this was some random looking athletic person, we don’t believe would be as up in arms as they are now.  But because Kendall already has a couple of strikes against her, aka Pepsi, people will be really quick to judge.

Via Seventeen

