Kid Cudi Announces North American Tour Dates

Kid Cudi has announced a string of tour dates for this fall, the rapper’s first full jaunt in support of his latest full-length, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, which was released at the end of last year.

The tour opens in Philadelphia on September 30, wrapping up on November 22 in Seattle. Among the dates includes an appearance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles on October 29 alongside Solange, Lana Del Rey, Jaden & Willow Smith, Vince Staples, and more.

See the Kid Cudi’s full tour itinerary below.

09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

10/03 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

10/06 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

10/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

10/08 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

10/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

10/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/15 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World

10/19 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

10/22 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

10/28 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

11/02 – Oklahoma, City, OK @ The Criterion

11/04 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

11/06 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center

11/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir

11/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

11/17 – Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort

11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

