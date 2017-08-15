Liam Payne And Zedd Busk On London Streets While Filming For Music Video

Liam Payne and Zedd took their talents to the streets of London in order to film a music video amongst the people.
The pair performed their hit “Get Low,” with Zedd playing a keyboard plugged directly into his backpack.
The pair were accompanied by a group of professional dancers, and completely surrounded by fans as they performed outside outside Oxford Circus underground station, and again in Trafalgar Square.
A spokesperson for Payne later confirmed they had been filming scenes for an upcoming music video.
Via Independent