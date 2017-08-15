Liam Payne And Zedd Busk On London Streets While Filming For Music Video

August 15, 2017 7:16 AM
Filed Under: busk, get low, liam payne, London, music, Shooting, video, zedd
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Liam Payne and Zedd took their talents to the streets of London in order to film a music video amongst the people.

The pair performed their hit “Get Low,” with Zedd playing a keyboard plugged directly into his backpack.

The pair were accompanied by a group of professional dancers, and completely surrounded by fans as they performed outside outside Oxford Circus underground station, and again in Trafalgar Square.

A spokesperson for Payne later confirmed they had been filming scenes for an upcoming music video.

Via Independent

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live