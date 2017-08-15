Oprah Explains Why She and Stedman Aren’t Married

August 15, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Marriage, Oprah, Stedman
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about why she and he longtime partner Stedman Graham never got married.

The couple has been together for more than 30 years and Oprah tells Vogue that they did consider tying the knot at one point, but realized if they did, they wouldn’t still be together.

Oprah explains, “We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world.” She adds, “His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that.”

Oprah says her arrangement with Stedman allows her to live her life on her own terms.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live