Woman Finds Dead Rodent Baked In Chick-Fil-A Sandwich

A Philadelphia woman is suing popular fast food establishment Chick-fil-A after she allegedly found a dead rodent baked into her sandwich.

local philadelphia chik-fil-a introduces locally sourced scrapple into chicken sandwiches https://t.co/MY1pxrIGcs — John Lichman (@jlichman) August 14, 2017

The lawsuit claims that Ellen Manfalouti bit into her sandwich before discovering the rodent. She reportedly went to the hospital for extreme nausea, and is suing the business, along with its manager Dave Heffernan, for more than $50,000.

According to her attorney, Manfalouti is seeking compensation for damages relating to her pain and suffering, emotional distress, sleeplessness, anxiety, PTSD and medical bills.

Via CBS