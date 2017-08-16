Check Out Pictures Of The Ten Finalists For This Year’s Big Tex Choice Awards!

Oh goodness.

We’ve read all about the foods up for the Big Tex Choice Awards at this year’s State Fair, and up to this point, we’ve only been able to imagine what these delectable treats would look like.

Until now.

Earlier this morning, the ten finalists were announced, and the pictures have been rolling out, and only if smells and tastes could be transferred through a computer screen.

The ten finalists are as follows:

What new eats are at the @StateFairOfTX this year? First up, deep fried chicken noodle soup on a stick! (1/10) https://t.co/R1gwxGNaZl pic.twitter.com/XXdoEbsNgC — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 16, 2017

This one's for the winos: Pinot noir popcorn will be available at the 2017 @StateFairOfTX (2/10) https://t.co/R1gwxGNaZl pic.twitter.com/OS86CqvBz6 — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 16, 2017

Also coming to the @StateFairOfTX: Deep fried Fruit Loops. It's like childhood dipped in a deep fryer (3/10) https://t.co/R1gwxGNaZl pic.twitter.com/Ro0dYDVXHc — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 16, 2017

What's a Fat Smooth? This tasty looking thing that you'll be able to eat at the @StateFairOfTX: https://t.co/R1gwxGNaZl pic.twitter.com/OaMfe0Vd1b — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 16, 2017

Five words: Funnel cake bacon queso burger — coming at you during the @StateFairOfTX (6/10) https://t.co/R1gwxGNaZl pic.twitter.com/iYZ4tOrVAx — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 16, 2017

Bite into Fernie's Fried Texas Sheet Cake at the @StateFairOfTX. Think chocolate on chocolate on cocoa puffs (7/10) https://t.co/R1gwxGNaZl pic.twitter.com/AJUrXZHiyQ — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 16, 2017

Next up at this year's @StateFairOfTX: A "drinkable aquarium" called Gulf Coast Fish Bowl — 21+ only (8/10) https://t.co/R1gwxGNaZl pic.twitter.com/7jyE5HAKIt — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 16, 2017

Fancy! The Surfin-Turfin-Tator Boat at @StateFairOfTX has grilled lobster & steak stuffed in a baked potato (9/10) https://t.co/R1gwxGNaZl pic.twitter.com/rACk4zbSDF — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 16, 2017

Lastly, fairgoers can get fajita fries,

which are fried beef and veggies served in a cone at @StateFairOfTX (10/10) https://t.co/R1gwxGNaZl pic.twitter.com/hkDlrKYYnL — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 16, 2017

The 13th annual Big Tex Choice Awards take place August 27 at 2 pm at the Tower Building at Fair Park, and you can attend! Tickets will be available online at BigTex.com for $100.

Via NBC DFW