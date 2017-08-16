Chuck E. Cheese’s To Soon Phase Out Animatronic Bands Nationwide

A staple of the Chuck E. Cheese’s experience is about to take its final bow.

CEC Entertainment Chief Executive Tom Leverton said doing away with the chain’s famous animatronic bands is all part of the effort to modernize the brand, and make it “more appealing to children who have grown up with sophisticated video games and entertainment.” Leverton said, “The kids stopped looking at the animatronics years and years ago, and they would wait for the live Chuck E. to come out.”

Eventually, CEC plans to replace all of its animatronic bands with live performers. The renovations are beginning with four locations, including one in San Antonio.

Via CBS