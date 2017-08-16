Jack White and Ian Kinsler to Open a Baseball Shop and Restaurant in Deep Ellum

Sounds like a good place to get a dose of baseball, rock n roll and food.

On Monday during the Rangers Baseball game, owner Ben Jenkins, and co owner Jack White of Warstic, a custom bat designer and manufacturer announced that they will open their headquarters in Deep Ellum. This won’t just be offices, it will include a sporting goods shop, batting cage, and attached bar and restaurant. The restaurant will be called Players’ Bar and Diner. Guidelive reports that the restaurant and shop will be open in early 2018 and will be located at 2900 Main St in Deep Ellum. Warstic was founded by former baseball player turned designer Ben Jenkins. In 2017, Jenkins partnered with investors Jack White of The White Stripes, and Ian Kinsler, who currently plays second baseman for the Detroit Tigers.