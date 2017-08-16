Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Reportedly Back Together; Pair Seen Together At Ed Sheeran Concert

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom called off their relationship last March after ten months of dating. However, seems the pair are willing to give things another go.

The pair were spotted attending Ed Sheeran’s Los Angeles concert together, both arriving and leaving on Bloom’s motorcycle.

#PHOTOS | (+) Katy Perry was seen leaving Ed Sheeran's concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles with Orlando Bloom (08/12) pic.twitter.com/a6eE13eNIW — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) August 14, 2017

A source close to the couple confirmed to E! they are indeed dating again and in fact, never stopped talking to each other. The source said, “They have never cut communication since they broke up. They just took a break because it was the best thing for them at that time, [but they] are seeing each other again.”

And according to the source, this time, they’re determined to remain close. “Katy and Orlando want this to work this time, so they are working on mending their relationship. They’ve had some really good talks and have a better understanding on their needs. Time will tell at this point, but [things are] looking very positive.”

