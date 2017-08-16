Let Us Introduce The Taco Bell Breakfast Taco With A Fried Egg As The Shell

When we reflect on the great innovators and creators of our time, no doubt the chefs at Taco Bell deserve a place among the elite.

First a burrito packed full with Pop Rocks, and now, a breakfast taco with a fried egg as the shell!

You've never seen anything like this before. #NakedEggTaco coming August 31. pic.twitter.com/g3b4951GnG — Taco Bell (@tacobell) August 15, 2017

It’s similar to an omelette, but no utensils are required! You can either stuff this beast with bacon, sausage, or potatoes, and of course, the whole thing is smothered in cheese. Liz Matthews, chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell Corp, said of their latest creation, “The Naked Egg Taco strips down the traditional breakfast taco, allowing us to deliver a new flavor experience in every single bite.”

The Naked Egg taco will be available nationwide, albeit for a limited time, beginning August 31!

Via Refinery29