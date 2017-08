Selena Gomez is not pregnant, and we’re guessing she won’t be pregnant for a long while.

However, we all have a little glimpse of what the future would look like, as Selena filmed a scene where she gives birth for a new film from James Franco, In Dubious Battle.

In Dubious Battle is based on a John Steinbeck novel released in 1936. The film will be available now through Digital Download,and on DVD and Blu-Ray August 28th.

Via Daily Mail