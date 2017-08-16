These Dallas Public Library Branches Are Hosting Viewing Parties for the Solar Eclipse Monday

The much-anticipated solar eclipse will take place in Dallas and will begin on Monday, August 21st at about 11:50 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Fun fact: the last time a total solar eclipse was viewable from the United States was when Jimmy Carter was President. The Sun will appear at approximately 1 p.m. on the day of the eclipse. Although we are not in the so-called “path of totality”, about 75% of the Sun will be occluded by the Moon.

Dallas Public Library will be hosting viewing parties at the Central branch, North Oak Cliff branch, Audelia Road branch, and White Rock Hills Branch. These events include a livestream from NASA, outdoor viewing with special solar eclipse glasses. See below for more info.

Solar Eclipse Livestream

When: Monday, August 21, 2017 – 10:30am – 2:30pm

Where: Central Library – 1st floor – Community Showcase

Celebrate the celestial event of the Century! This event will include an overview of what causes a solar eclipse followed by a video projection of a livestream from the “path of totality” provided by NASA. “Viewers around the world will be provided a wealth of images captured before, during, and after the eclipse by 11 spacecraft, at least three NASA aircraft, more than 50 high-altitude balloons, and the astronauts aboard the International Space Station – each offering a unique vantage point for the celestial event.”

All-American Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

When: Monday, August 21, 2017 – 12:00 noon – 2:00pm

Where: North Oak Cliff Branch Library at Auditorium

Use our special ISO glasses to view the partial eclipse on August 21 outside at the library.

Indoors, view a live streaming video of the eclipse courtesy of NASA with images captured before, during, and after by 11 spacecrafts, at least three NASA aircraft, more than 50 high-altitude balloons, and the astronauts aboard the International Space Station – each offering a unique vantage point for the celestial event. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime event!

Solar Eclipse Viewing

When: Monday, August 21, 2017 – 12:00 noon – 2:00pm

Where: Audelia Road Branch Library – Auditorium

Join us as we take part in the viewing of the solar eclipse. Viewing glasses will be available to share at the event in order to catch a glimpse of this awesome occurence! The eclipse will begin about 12:00 pm and will end by 2:30 pm, with the maximum coverage happening around 1 pm. Join us for a craft during the viewing.

Solar Eclipse Viewing

When: Monday, August 21, 2017 – 12:30 – 2:00pm

Where: White Rock Hills Branch Library – Outside

On August 21st, 2017, residents in the state of Texas will get a partial view of a solar eclipse! Come to the White Rock Hills Library to learn more about eclipses as well as view the eclipse with special viewing glasses!

You can also go to NASA’s Eclipse 101 site to learn about the solar eclipse and how to view it safely.