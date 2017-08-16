We Love Manchester To Donate $324,000 To Families Of Manchester Bombing Victims

22 innocent lives were lost after a bomb exploded after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester late last May. While nothing will ever alleviate the pain for the families of the 22, We Love Manchester is doing its best to help carry the load for them through this stressful time.

It was just announced that the charity will donate approximately $324,000 to all the families of the victims of the terrorist attack, after approximately $24.5 million was raised.

The 'We Love Manchester Emergency Fund' will distribute $324k to each of the terrorist bombing victims' families. 💓 pic.twitter.com/oDD2mgMZk2 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 16, 2017

Sue Murphy, the chair of the trustees of the fund, said “the payments will ensure the families benefit from the phenomenal outpouring of public support following the attack.” Part of the raised funds came from Grande’s “One Love” benefit concert, which featured, among others, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Harry Styles.

Murphy said the organization is now working on how to distribute the rest of the funds.

Via TMZ