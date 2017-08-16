Woman Born Without Reproductive Organs Raising Money So She Can Have Sex

Kaylee Moats, a 23-year-old from Arizona, is in a loving, committed relationship. And she wants to have sex. The problem: Moats suffers from Mayer Rokitansky Kuster Hauser syndrome (MRKH) — which means she was born without a cervix, uterus or vaginal opening. The condition affects just one in 5,000 women per MRKH.org and the cause is not yet known.

Moats received the life-changing diagnosis when she was 18. Alarmed that she hadn’t yet had her first period, Moats went to a doctor who ordered an MRI. That’s when they made the shocking discovery.

Now Moats and her family have launched a GoFundMe page for surgery that would allow her to be in an intimate relationship. Insurance companies won’t cover the procedure because they do not consider it to be a life-saving treatment.

Moats, who met her boyfriend Robbie Limmer during her senior year of college, says he has been patient. “He doesn’t really focus on the sexual side of our relationship because we can’t do anything since I don’t have a vaginal opening,” the graphic designer told the Daily Mail. “But I am looking forward to having a sexual relationship. I’m not sure if I want to wait until marriage, but I think having that option there is a lot more comforting.”

According to Moats, her vagina looks like a regular vagina, except her opening has dimpled skin where the hole should be. Also of note: Moats does not menstruate. “It was hard being around people in high school and college when the girls would bring up their periods,” she told the British paper. “I would always wonder like where do you even put your tampon if I were to start my period since I couldn’t see where I would put it down there.”

In the future, Moats hopes to have a family and a child of her own DNA. “If that doesn’t work . . . because sometimes surrogacy doesn’t work, then I hope to adopt,” she told Bancroft TV, “and not have have MRKH define me.”

-source via usweekly.com